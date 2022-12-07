Missing 1-year-old found safe, GA cops say. Search continues for 15-year-old mother

A missing 1-year-old is safe after she and her mother disappeared from their Atlanta-area home, Georgia authorities said.

However, her mother remains missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Junia Mayfield, 15, left home with her infant daughter Amoni on Saturday, Dec. 3, and hasn’t been seen since, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. The two were staying at Junia’s mother’s house in Decatur, WSB-TV reported.

“I went to sleep and when I woke up she was gone so I haven’t seen her since then,” the teen’s mother, Keshia Mayfield, told the station. “She did take her baby with her which is my granddaughter. I haven’t seen either one of them, heard from them, spoke to them or anything.”

Amoni was found on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but her mom remained missing, according to authorities. Police didn’t say where the child was found but confirmed she was “safe.”

Junia’s mother said she’s now hoping for her daughter’s safe return.

“I’m hoping that she’s safe but I don’t know,” Keshia Mayfield told WSB-TV. “I don’t know who she’s with ... I don’t know anything.”

Authorities said Junia is 5 feet, 6 inches and 130 pounds with black hair. It’s not clear what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s special victims unit at 770-724-7710.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

