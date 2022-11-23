Missing 10-year-old boy believed to be with his missing teen brother, police say

Police said a 10-year-old boy reported missing this week is believed to be with his teen brother, who is also reported missing.

Jayvan Scott, 10, was last seen Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when his 15-year-old brother Malachi Scott picked him up from the area of 7800 East 99th Terrace. Malachi is also reported missing out of Blue Springs, police said.

Police do not know if the boys left in a vehicle or on foot.

Jayvan was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and flip flops. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 foot and 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone who locates the boys should call 911 or the juvenile section at 816-234-5150.