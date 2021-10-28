Missing 10-year-old boy last seen after being dropped off at school, Memphis police say

Tennessee authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old boy who was last seen after being dropped off at school early Wednesday.

Chase Smith was dropped off in the 3300 block of Dawn Drive around 8 a.m., WATN reported, citing Memphis police. Authorities did not identify which school, but a Google Maps search shows Westside Elementary is located on the same block.

McClatchy News reached out to the Memphis Police Department on Thursday and is awaiting a response.

It’s unclear who dropped Chase off at school or if he was seen in class that day.

Authorities said Chase was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt with a neon “X” on the front, gray pants, and orange and white Nike sneakers, according to WHBQ. He’s 4′11” and weighs about 95 pounds.

Anyone with information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

