Missing 10-year-old found stabbed to death in yard, NC cops say. Sister is charged

A woman in North Carolina is accused of stabbing her 10-year-old sibling to death and then leaving them in a backyard, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, an Enfield mother reached out to law enforcement to report her 10-year-old child missing, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived at her home, the mother had found her child, the sheriff’s office said.

The 10-year-old was dead in the backyard, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the child, whom deputies did not identify in the release, had been stabbed multiple times.

“It is believed that the victim had been stabbed inside the home and moved outside to the rear of the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they believed 22-year-old Kaneijah Zyir Bradley, the 10-year-old’s older sister, had stabbed the child, according to the release.

She has been charged with murder and taken into custody, deputies said.

“The motive of the incident is unclear at this time and remains under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

More information was not immediately available.

“This is such a sad incident,” Sheriff Tyree Davis said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Enfield is about 75 miles northeast of Raleigh.

