Missing 11-year-old girl from Tampa found safe

UPDATE: Tampa police said Talina has been found safe.

Tampa police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday night.

Talina Story left her home in the 3700 block of Sarah Street at about 11 p.m. Monday. She was carrying a duffle bag and backpack as she walked away from the house, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and ripped blue jeans, police said.

Police said Talina is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The girl’s parent called police immediately after noticing she had left the house during the night. Foul play is not suspected.

“Detectives are currently trying to find Talina and bring her home to her concerned mother,” a news release from the Tampa Police Department states.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also issued a missing child alert on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who sees Talina can call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or by using the TampaPD app.