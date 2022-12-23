Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s family pen handwritten note revealing ‘heartbreak’ over disappearance

“Shocked” family members of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have penned a handwritten note saying that they are “devastated and absolutely heartbroken” over her disappearance.

Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.

More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.

School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.

The young girl’s whereabouts are still unknown and her mother and stepfather are behind bars – each charged with failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

One week into the search, Cornelius Police shared the note from the missing girl’s family members and urged the public to “please read it & put yourself in their shoes”.

In the note, the unnamed relatives said they are holding onto “hope and positivity” that the young girl will be found safe, as more than a month has now passed since she was last seen.

They thanked the law enforcement and the public for helping try to track down the “beautiful, smart, kind and loving” 11-year-old and urged people to continue sharing information.

“We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing,” the note reads.

“We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances. This is something no child or family should ever have to endure.”

The note goes on to say that the family is doing everything possible to find Madalina and “bring her home”.

“Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future,” it says.

“We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help,” adding that “each and every share may be one step closer to finding her”.

Madalina’s family shared this handwritten note (Cornelius PD)

Madalina’s family wrote that they were ‘heartbroken’ by her disappearance (Cornelius PD)

It is not clear which family member wrote the heartwrenching note, but an FBI official confirmed to WBTV that it was not Madalina’s mother or stepfather – both of whom are currently in police custody charged in connection to her disappearance.

Court records obtained by WBTV revealed that Madalina’s mother Diana Cojocari told investigators that her husband and Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter “put her family in danger”.

It is not clear why she thought this but she has insisted that she does not know what happened to her daughter.

She said that Madalina does not have a phone or any friends or family she could be with and that a bookbag and some of her clothes had gone missing from their family home, according to the probable cause document.

The girl’s mother also told investigators that family members in Moldova had urged her to call the police about her daughter’s disappearance, but she hesitated to do so. Instead, she failed to report her missing for a staggering 22 days.

Ms Cojocari and Mr Palmitter claim that they last saw Madalina on 23 November.

Investigators have been unable to verify this claim with the last confirmed sighting of the 11-year-old being two days when she was spotted in surveillance footage getting off her school bus.

In the footage, the sixth grader is seen dressed in a plain t-shirt and a backpack as she walks down the aisle of the bus on 21 November. The young girl is fixing her necklace and hair as she walks.

Police said that Madalina got off the bus at her stop at 4.59pm, marking the last time investigators have independent confirmation of when she was last seen.

“We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared,” Cornelius Police said.

“As previously released, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees contacted Diana Cojocari on several occasions to inquire about Madalina being absent from school. After repeated contact, Diana Cojocari went to Bailey Middle School on December 15, 2022, and reported to the School Resource Officer, Madalina was missing.”

A huge search has been under way to find the missing girl ever since with multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and SBI assisting Cornelius Police.

This week, digital billboards sprung up along the nearby interstate and investigators descended on the girl’s home for a second time.

On Wednesday evening, a heavy police presence was spotted returning to the girl’s home to carry out a second search. Investigators previously searched the address last weekend and were seen digging up the backyard.

Inside the home, officials had found a secret area in the kitchen blocked off with plywood, according to court documents.

When asked about it, Mr Palmiter allegedly told investigators that he had been planning to make a separate apartment in the space.

Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since for the last month (Cornelius PD)

It is unclear if the search teams removed the boards and scoured that particular area of the property.

Investigators have also focused their attention on nearby Lake Cornelius.

The FBI’s Charlotte field office said in a social media post on Monday that the search of the water was a “precautionary measure” and was simply “part of the normal investigative process”.

On 17 December, Ms Cojocari and Mr Palmiter were arrested and each charged with one count of failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

Both suspects are being held at Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

A neighbour told local outlet WCCB that the young girl’s disappearance has shocked the neighbourhood.

“I’ve lived here my whole life so I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Sydney Capps. “It’s odd that it seems like she went missing back in November, and it’s just now being reported.”

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, being 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing around 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about Madalina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.