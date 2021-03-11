Update: Missing 11-year-old Royalton boy found safe

Mar. 11—UPDATE: The youth was located safely around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for an 11-year old boy last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday at his home on the 7900 block of Slayton Settlement Road in Royalton.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz said the 9 a.m. police response to the residence of Mason Jaramillo was based on the belief that he is a runaway.

"There's a young boy that ran away from home and we're out looking for him," Schultz said. "He's out roaming around on foot."

Schultz said this is not an Amber Alert.

"There's nothing leading us down that road," he said. "It's an 11-year old boy that has had some problems with his parents and frequently runs away."

Currently Mason's whereabouts are unknown, but NCSO is asking for anyone with information to call 438-3393.