Missing 12-year-old Missouri girl believed to have left home with 18-year-old boyfriend

A 12-year-old Farmington, Missouri, girl is missing after she is believed to have left home overnight Monday with her 18-year-old “alleged boyfriend,” according to an endangered person advisory issued Tuesday.

Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce left her home in the 700 block of Maple Street in Farmington sometime between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the advisory.

She is believed to have left on foot with David Allen Jennings, who was described as her alleged boyfriend.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, police received information that the two might still be in the Farmington area and police were out looking for them, said Police Chief Chris Bullock. The city is located in Francois County and is about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis.

There’s a possibility they could head to the St. Joseph area, where Jennings has relatives north of there, Bullock said.

Lisa was described as a white female, about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 163 pounds. She has black hair with a red tint, blue eyes and a burn mark on her left wrist. She was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with the white letters “JT” printed on it and jeans with holes in them.

Lisa reportedly has diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions, according to police.

Jennings was described as a white male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 245 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a baseball cap, black hooded-sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131.