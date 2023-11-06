Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in South Florida. Police issue alert to find her

Authorities issued a missing child alert early Monday morning after a 13-year-old girl disappeared from West Palm Beach.

Stacy Rangel-Gomez was last seen Saturday in the area of the 1500 block of 63rd Avenue South wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes, said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police say Stacy stands five-foot-six and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a piercing on the left side of her nose.

UPDATE: The age of the child has been updated. pic.twitter.com/fTONXub3ue — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 6, 2023

