Missing 14-year-old Boulder girl found safe

Oct. 11—A missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sept. 30 was found safe and appears to be unharmed, Boulder police announced Monday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference that Chloe Campbell was found about 5 p.m. Monday at a home in Thornton and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

"While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family," Herold.

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said any criminal charges will depend on the outcome of the investigation, but police don't think she was held against her will.

"Police are relieved that she has been located," he said.

Campbell was last seen at a Boulder High football game on Sept. 30, according to police. After her father reported her missing the next day, her information was entered in a nationwide database, her case assigned to a detective and a "be on the lookout" alert sent to area law enforcement, Redfearn said.

He said Boulder police also met with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI and were in frequent contact with her family, as well as communicating with her friends. In following up on sightings and reports of social media activity, he said, police were confident that she was alive.

"We never, throughout the week, had any indication that she was directly in harm's way," he said, adding there were indications that she took steps to avoid contact with the police and her family.

He said the case did not reach the criteria for an Amber Alert, but police in conjunction with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were planning to issue a "missing and endangered person" alert if she wasn't found today.