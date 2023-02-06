Missing 14-year-old is discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Texas cops say

A 14-year-old boy was found shot and killed weeks after he went missing, Texas police say.

Officers were dispatched to a field in northern Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a body, police said. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified body “in a state of decomposition,” the Houston Police Department said in a Feb. 6 news release.

An autopsy revealed the victim was Carlos Lugo, who was reported missing Jan. 23, according to police. Lugo’s last known location was about a mile away from where his body was eventually found.

The teenager was shot multiple times, police said.

“According to the mother, she had dropped her son off in the area to get together with some friends,” detective Kyle Heaverlo told KPRC. “She dropped him off (and) then never heard from him again. That was unlike him. He would call and check in with her and she said she had not heard from him in about two weeks.”

There is no known suspect or motive for the killing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

