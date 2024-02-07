Missing 14-year-old girl’s backpack found after yelling heard; large search underway

A large search is underway Wednesday morning for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ellie Carder was last seen last Wednesday evening in the area of E. Staunton Rd. and Michigan Ave. heading toward the Great Miami River, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

“There is a huge presence of agencies, all searching for Ellie Carder, in the E Main St and Miami River area,” the Troy Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.

Captain Dominic Burnside is leading the search effort, the police department said.

At 9:08 p.m. on last Wednesday, Conagra Foods employees told police that they heard a woman yelling outside near the river, McKinney said.

Officers checked the area and did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone at that time.

As officers worked to follow up on leads that Carder may have voluntarily run away, they continued to search the river.

Tuesday morning, Troy police officers and fire personnel were searching the Great Miami River near E Main Street and found her backpack.

Crews are continuing their efforts to search the river.

Carder is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, a spokesperson with the department said.

If you have any information on Carder’s whereabouts contact Detective Compton at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1410.

If you know her current location, call 911 or (937) 440-9911.