Missing 14-year-old girl is discovered safe 200 miles away in shed, Indiana police say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a missing girl was discovered safe 200 miles away from her Indiana home, police say.

The 14-year-old girl was “believed to be in extreme danger” when she went missing from Georgetown, a Louisville-area town in southern Indiana, officials said in a Tuesday, March 8, missing person alert.

The girl’s father told WDRB he went to wake up his daughter for school on Monday, but she was gone.

Terry Ross was listed as a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance, the News and Tribune reported. Authorities later learned the girl was with Ross in Attica, police said.

Attica, in western Indiana, is 200 miles away from Georgetown. Ross was discovered walking down an Attica street and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers in Attica then found the girl “staying in a shed behind a residence,” according to a news release. She was reunited with her father.

Ross was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the Silver Alert earlier in the week, said more charges could be possible.

The girl’s father said in a Facebook post Friday she “is doing good and glad to be home,” but noted “she is having a rough time.”

