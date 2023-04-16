Missing 14-year-old girl found 9 months later with 41-year-old man in Columbus

A 14-year-old girl who was missing for nine months was found in Columbus with a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning.

>> TRENDING: 2 killed, 6 injured in another shooting at Louisville, Kentucky

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in Cleveland worked with Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services (CCJFS) to locate and recover a 14-year-old girl.

Trinee Washington, the missing child, was in the custody and care of CCJFS before she went missing on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals from Northern and Southern Ohio began investigation the disappearance, which led them to the 2200 block of Jermain Drive in Columbus, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service department stated.

When officials entered the residence to retrieve the missing child, they found her with a 41-year-old man, the spokesperson continued. The man’s identity and his relation to the missing girl were not released. However, the man did remain under investigation by local authorities with charges pending.

Washington was safely returned to CCJFS.

“The continued efforts of our Missing Child Unit and the cooperation of local law enforcement led to this safe recovery. Every day mattered for this 14-year-old girl. We can rest easy knowing she is safe,” U.S. Marshals Pete Elliott stated.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.