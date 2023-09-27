Missing 14-year-old Phoenix teen believed to be in danger, police say

The search for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger continued Wednesday, according to Phoenix police.

The teen, identified as Dayanira Marquez, was reported missing on Friday after missing school, police said.

She was described as a 5 foot, 3 inches tall Hispanic girl, weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and denim shorts the day she went missing, according to police.

Police said Dayanira was not with her mother or stepfather and her whereabouts were unknown.

"There is a specific concern for her safety. It is believed she is in danger," police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or detective Jeff Middleton at 602-261-8808 or at his email Jeff.Middleton@phoenix.gov. People calling after business hours can contact the department at 602-262-6151.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Search continues for Phoenix teen Dayanira Marquez