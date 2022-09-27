Missing 14-year-old student found dead after a five-day search in Maine, school says

A missing 14-year-old high school student was found dead following a five-day search for him in Maine, a school district confirmed on Sept. 27.

Theo Ferrara of Freeport was last seen near his home on Sept. 22, according to Freeport police. A search for the missing teen involved police, the Maine Warden’s Service, Maine Marine Patrol and other rescue teams.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that this afternoon, Theo Ferrara was found deceased,” Jean Skorapa, the superintendent of Regional Unit 5 schools, said in a written statement on Sept. 27. “Our sincere condolences to Theo’s family and friends.”

On Sept. 27 around 11:15 a.m., a Maine Marine Patrol pilot discovered a body in Maquoit Bay during the search, according to a police news conference recorded by WGME.

The state’s office of the chief medical examiner confirmed the body was Theo’s, authorities announced during the conference. His official cause of death is pending.

Theo was a student at Freeport High School, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The high school’s cafeteria is staying open until 9 p.m. for students who want to gather after the news of his death, Skorapa’s statement said.

“Our team of school counselors will be available for any student or staff member who may need or want assistance surrounding this loss,” Skorapa added.

Freeport police said the student did not “have any history of running away” in a Facebook post.

Freeport is about 125 miles north of Boston.

Man vanished while meeting a friend over a year ago. Texas cops just found his remains

Teacher has been missing for days, Texas district says. Her car was found out of state

60-year-old disappears after going to hike AZ trail, cops say. Car found at trailhead