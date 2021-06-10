Missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Worth found safe in Florida, police say
Police have safely located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Fort Worth on June 1.
Police told the Star-Telegram that Nevaeh Ingle, who went missing from the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 11 p.m. June 1, was located in Florida by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for Escambia County said she was located safe in a home in the county.
Fort Worth police announced via Twitter on Thursday that she had been located.
#UPDATE - Nevaeh has been located. Please cancel.#ThankYou to everyone for your attention and concern. https://t.co/gIF2LxboRR
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 10, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.