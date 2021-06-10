Missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Worth found safe in Florida, police say

Police have safely located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Fort Worth on June 1.

Police told the Star-Telegram that Nevaeh Ingle, who went missing from the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 11 p.m. June 1, was located in Florida by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for Escambia County said she was located safe in a home in the county.

Fort Worth police announced via Twitter on Thursday that she had been located.

#UPDATE - Nevaeh has been located. Please cancel.#ThankYou to everyone for your attention and concern. https://t.co/gIF2LxboRR — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 10, 2021

