Missing 15-year-old girl from Mesa found safe

A teen girl was found safe on Wednesday after being missing for days, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old, who The Arizona Republic is not naming to protect her privacy, went missing on Friday and was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The mother reported to police she last saw the girl around 6 a.m. Friday when she dropped her off at the school bus stop near her residence. She said her daughter attended school on Friday but never returned home, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, the mother contacted the school and learned she did not attend school on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said. The girl did not have a phone with her.

The Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in finding her on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced she had been found safely. Officials did not say how or if any tips led to the discovery.

Authorities did not specify where she was found.

Reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda covers breaking news for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at laura.sepulveda@arizonarepublic.com or on X @lauradaniella_s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missing 15-year-old from Mesa found safe