Missing 15-year-old girl’s phone discovered outside high school, Michigan family says

A 15-year-old girl last seen at her Michigan high school has now been missing for days, according to family members and local authorities.

Adriana Davidson was last seen by friends at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, outside Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. She did not return to home from school, and concerned family members reported her missing just after midnight, the sheriff’s office said.

Video from an Ann Arbor public bus shows Adriana came to school Friday, but friends said she later left because she wasn’t feeling well, WXYZ reported. The video showed her come back to school around noon but not enter the buildin.

Her phone was “found at the tennis court” outside the high school and given to police, according to her brother, Anthony Lopez.

Adriana is 5 feet, 2 inches and 100 pounds. She was wearing black slip-on Uggs before she went missing, according to a missing person’s poster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-994-2911.

“When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away,” her brother told WXYZ. “The red flag for me was the phone.”

Ann Arbor is about 40 miles west of Detroit.