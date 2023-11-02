Missing 15-year-old Ohio girl found safe

The Statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory for a 15-year-old girl has been canceled.

Anna Stover, who law enforcement believed could be in the Dayton area, was located and is safe, according to officials.

Stover was last seen in the City of Willard around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 28, in the 500 block of S. Myrtle Avenue, police said.

Law enforcement did not say where Stover was found.