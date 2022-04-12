Missing 15-year-old Port St. Lucie girl found safe, walking in grass by Guardian Angel

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday was found not by the large law enforcement contingent searching for her, but by a member of Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter.

Saige Stiles was found about 5:15 p.m. Monday on Southwest Paar Drive by a member of Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter, according to Port St. Lucie police. She’d reportedly been missing for roughly 10 hours.

Saige Stiles

Michael Lincoln-McCreight, 26, of the Guardian Angels, said Tuesday he found the teen.

“She's home with her family, and that's what means the most to me,” Lincoln-McCreight said. “I was very proud that I was able to locate her before something bad happened.”

More: Missing Port St. Lucie 15-year-old girl last seen walking to school has been found

Earlier in the day Monday, police reported Saige was talking on the phone to a friend while walking to school and said she was being followed by someone.

“The friend called 911 after becoming concerned for Saige and provided her location,” police stated. “Officers arrived on scene and located Saige’s backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk to the Panther Trace community on Tulip (Boulevard).”

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said the phone and backpack were not damaged.

“The story sounded a little fishy from the get-go, so I went ahead and I started to go out there,” Lincoln-McCreight said. “I immediately started searching.”

He said he went to the area about 11:30 a.m. after learning of the missing teen via social media.

Port St. Lucie Police are seen along Southwest Tulip Boulevard near Treasure Coast HIgh School while trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Port St. Lucie. The girl was talking to a friend on her phone wile walking to school and advised she was being followed by someone.

Police released videos during the day Monday they said depicted Saige about 7:30 a.m. at one location and just before noon at another.

Lincoln-McCreight, who said he searched on foot and in his 2014 Jeep Patriot, learned of a tip regarding Saige’s last location and went to the area.

“Sure enough, there she is walking in the grass on (Southwest) Paar (Drive) heading towards (Southwest) Darwin (Boulevard),” he said. “I pulled over and I stopped her and I called the Port St. Lucie Police Department, and the detectives came out and picked her up.”

Story continues

More: Guardian Angels to take to streets Saturday in violence-prone northwest Fort Pierce

Lincoln-McCreight said when he found her she was alone, and didn’t appear in distress.

“She seemed a little bit confused. She said she was walking from the beach. She said she didn't know where she was at,” Lincoln-McCreight said. “She also said that she wasn't from around here, that she just moved here.”

Police Tuesday morning said via social media that detectives learned Saige planned to skip school, finding no evidence she was being followed.

Dellacroce said Tuesday the friend called authorities on Saige’s behalf, and Saige did not.

“At this time we're not pursuing any criminal charges,” Dellacroce said. “We're providing resources to her and interviewing her."

Lincoln-McCreight, of Port St. Lucie, said he’s been with the Guardian Angels for several years. Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Lincoln-McCreight said he is a licensed security officer.

Local Guardian Angels

Ned Childress Sr., 60, of Fort Pierce, said he heads the local Guardian Angels chapter, which he said was founded about 2004. They are involved in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, he said.

There are about 12 members volunteering, and he said they are called for a lot of charity, church and school events.

More: Guardian Angels hope to slow crime in Fort Pierce, 1 step at a time

The Guardian Angels began in the late 1970s in New York, and embarked on safety patrols to help keep areas safe and serve as a crime deterrent.

Childress said they dress in black boots or sneakers, black pants, red beret and a shirt with a logo.

“We have a great rapport with law enforcement, they know who we are,” Childress said. “They know what we stand for, they help us and we help them.”

He said they have gone to the Gifford community in Indian River County as recently as March.

“What we found out is if the community helped take back their neighborhood, it’s better for them and it's better for those individuals who are causing trouble because they see that not only the Guardian Angels are trying to help, but the people who live here are trying to help,” Childress said.

More: Fatal shootings spur community meeting, increased Guardian Angels patrols in Fort Pierce

Childress, a pastor at Allen Chapel AME Church on G Terrace in Fort Pierce, got involved in the Guardian Angels because he said his son is serving life in prison.

“I said to myself, I don't want another person, young man, Black, white, green, it doesn't matter, I want to keep these young people ... out of prison and out of jails,” Childress said. “Anything I can do to help curb them to help straighten them out, that's what I'm trying to do.”

Those interested in joining the Guardian Angels can call Childress at 772-708-3736.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter member finds missing PSL teen