A missing 16-year-old girl emerged from the Canadian wilderness unscathed after a 2 day search and rescue effort

View of the mountains at Golden Ears Park in British Columbia, Canada. Gabriel Mello/Getty Images

A 16-year-old girl was separated from her hiking group in the Canadian wilderness and went missing.

After 54 hours and a massive search and rescue effort, she left on the same trail she came in on.

The RCMP said the teenager is unharmed, except for a few mosquito bites.

A teenage girl who went missing in the Canadian wilderness found her way out of a provincial park in British Columbia after 54 hours, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that 16-year-old Esther Wang entered the Golden Ears Park on June 27 as part of a hiking group. At some point, the girl became separated from her group, and when none of them could find her, they notified park officials.

Finally, after a two-day search-and-rescue effort, involving 16 teams and a host of volunteers, Wang walked out of the East Canyon Trail "on her own" around 9:30 p.m. on June 19, the RCMP statement said.

"The East Canyon Trail is the same trail she was on when she became separated from her group," the statement said.

Wang was reunited with her family that same evening after being assessed by medical staff.

In a press conference, RCMP Superintendent Wendy Mehat told Canadian reporters that Wang was "tired, but unharmed aside from some mosquito bites."

Mehat added that Wang is "healthy, she's happy, she is with her family. That's the best possible outcome for us."

Rescue team member Ryan Smith told CBC News that Wang was "a very determined young lady" and praised her for her level-headedness.

Wang "did take precautions. She did have food and water. She did appear to stop and then think, orientate herself, and planned accordingly," Smith said, according to CBC.

The RCMP reminded hikers to prepare for their trips by bringing essentials like food, water, extra clothing, navigational aids, and a first aid kit.

