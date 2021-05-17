Missing 16-year-old girl found dead on 79th Street Causeway in Miami

Monique O. Madan, Bianca Padró Ocasio
·1 min read

The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found Sunday night on the 79th Street Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina in Miami.

The teen — identified by family as Diana Gomez-Sanchez — had been reported missing Saturday night after not returning home following a morning run around 6 a.m. Her body was found just feet away from missing fliers created by her family members, with her face and information printed on it.

“This is a tragic moment beyond words,” said Armando Aguilar, assistant chief of police at the Miami Police Department. “Crime Scene detectives are pouring over the crime scene and interviewing witnesses and family members.”

Police responded to the crime scene at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of Northeast 79 Street. Foul play is suspected, Aguilar said, noting that an autopsy is pending and that investigators will not be releasing any more information Sunday night.

The teen, who police say had blue hair, lived on the upper east side area of Miami.

“We don’t want to put out what she was wearing, we hope that anybody who may have first-hand information could tell us what they saw her wearing,” Aguilar said.

The Miami police department is asking anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. As of Sunday evening, no arrests were made.

