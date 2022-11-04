Missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County found dead in Gloucester, police say

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found on Providence Road on Monday as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County.

Investigators determined that Tavor Jay McKoy was killed in another location and left near the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery in the 3600 block of Providence Road, according to a release from the department.

On Wednesday, deputies learned that McKoy had been reported missing in Fairfax County. McKoy resembled the body found on Monday in both appearance and tattoos, and the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified him on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not shared information on McKoy’s manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing. The Fairfax County Police Department and other agencies, including federal law enforcement, are assisting on the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Criminal Investigator J.T. Holt at 804-693-1133 or by email at jholt@glocesterva.info. To submit an anonymous tip, call the Crime Line at 888-562-5887.

