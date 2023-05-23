Missing 18-year-old was killed ‘by someone she thought loved her,’ Texas family says

Police in Texas are searching for a 39-year-old man who is accused of killing a missing 18-year-old woman.

The body of Lakaria Moore was discovered in East Lubbock on Monday, May 22, a day after she was reported missing and said to be in danger, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Moore was last seen alive with 39-year-old Christoper Carter, whose vehicle her body was ultimately found inside, police said.

Lubbock police have accused Carter of killing the 18-year-old woman. It’s unclear how she died.

Carter, who is charged with murder, has not been arrested as of Tuesday.

Moore’s daughter said she was killed “by someone she thought loved her,” according to a GoFundMe.

“Nobody should have to bury their child. It’s supposed to be the other way around.,” Ladesia Dial said in the GoFundMe.

Before Moore’s body was found, her mother called Carter to see if she was with him, according to KAMC.

“His voice sounded a little different than normal,” Dial told the station. “He sounded (kind of) sad.”

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lubbock police at 806-741-1000.

Lubbock is in the Texas Panhandle, about 350 miles northwest of Dallas.

