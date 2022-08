Aug. 30—A missing 18-year-old Springboro woman has been reunited with her family, according to police.

Madeleine R. Schmitz was last seen Monday buying items from the Drug Mart at 240 W. Central Ave., according to the Springboro Police. Department. Police sent an update early Tuesday afternoon saying she had been located.

Schmitz is 5′2 and about 256 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown mid-length, curly hair.