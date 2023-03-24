Missing 19-year-old man has been located, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday night that a 19-year-old man who was missing had been located.

Cody Carpenter was last seen on video at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of North Graham Street, police said.

He was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt with a black emblem, gray camo shorts and black shoes.

Police announced at 9 p.m. that Carpenter had been located.

