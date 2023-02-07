Missing 2-month-old infant from La Puente believed to be with parents in hiding

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 2-month-old infant who is believed to be with her parents in hiding, authorities said.

Sayvee Torres, born on New Year's Eve, is considered an at-risk missing person, the Sheriff's Department said in a release late Monday night.

Her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, have the child and have concealed their whereabouts, according to authorities. Sayvee Torres is 1 foot tall and 10 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Department said "there is concern" about Sayvee's well-being, but authorities did not respond to follow-up questions about why she is considered missing and at-risk.

She was last seen at her mother's home Jan. 24 in the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente, the Sheriff's Department said.

Anyone with information can contact Det. M. Sahagun at (626) 330-3322. Anonymous calls can be made to (800) 222-8477.

