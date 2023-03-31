Missing 2-year-old ‘could be in danger’ after his mom is found dead, Florida police say

Photo by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

The search continues for a missing 2-year-old after his mother was discovered dead inside her St. Petersburg apartment, police in Florida say.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Taylen Mosley around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Investigators said he was last seen in the 11600 block of 4th Street.

Taylen remains missing as of March 31, and police said he “could be in danger.” His mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead a day earlier.

Taylen has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds, according to a notice from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available, and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on Taylen’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg police detectives at 727-893-7780 or submit a tip by texting SPPD to TIP411.

