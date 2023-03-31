Missing 2-year-old ‘could be in danger’ after his mom is found dead, Florida police say

The search continues for a missing 2-year-old after his mother was discovered dead inside her St. Petersburg apartment, police in Florida say.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Taylen Mosley around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Investigators said he was last seen in the 11600 block of 4th Street.

Young mother found killed in her Apt. A search is underway for her missing 2 y/o boy. Call #stpetepd if you have any information pic.twitter.com/SCOdaOnnQZ — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 30, 2023

Taylen remains missing as of March 31, and police said he “could be in danger.” His mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead a day earlier.

Taylen has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds, according to a notice from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available, and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on Taylen’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg police detectives at 727-893-7780 or submit a tip by texting SPPD to TIP411.