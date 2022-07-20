Missing 2-year-old dies after officers find him in a Charlotte pond, police say

A death investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy was found “submerged” in a pond in north Charlotte on Tuesday night, police said.

The boy’s mother reported him missing from their home in the 5400 block of Tumbling Brook Lane at 7:55 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. Google Maps shows a retention pond in the Trinity at Northlake subdivision off Reames Road.

Officers found the child about an hour later in a nearby pond, the release said. He died at a hospital.

The toddler’s official cause of death has not been released.