Missing 23-year-old Iñaki Bascaran’s body recovered from Chicago River

The body of a man who went missing on Halloween night has been found, according to police.

Iñaki Bascaran’s body was found in the Chicago River by the Marine Unit in the 1000 Block of South Wells Street, in the South Loop neighborhood.

Bascaran, an account executive and native of north Chicago suburb Glenview, IL, was last seen clubbing with friends in River North on Oct. 30, in the area of the 800 Block of West Newport Avenue in Chicago.

His father, Jose Bascaran, posted flyers of Iñaki’s picture along with friends and family throughout River North, telling people with information to contact the police. According to Bascaran, 56, an Uber driver reported seeing someone late Saturday fitting his son’s description walking “not in a good condition.”

“He is a really good kid,” said Bascaran. “I don’t know if he blacked out. I have no idea.”

Detectives are investigating Iñaki’s death.