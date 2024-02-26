CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 28-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

According to Chicago police, 28-year-old Eric Campos-Ferris, who has been missing since Wednesday, was last seen in the 2000 block of West Morse Avenue in the Far North Side neighborhood of West Ridge.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Campos-Ferris, who has brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 170 pounds, police say.

Police say the missing man was last seen wearing all black clothing and is also known to have tattoos on his arms and a scar on his face.

Missing 28-year-old man last seen on Far North Side

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Campos-Ferris is seen with facial hair, however, it is unclear if he had any at the time of his disappearance.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Police notified the public about the man’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday evening and said he may be in need of medical attention, but did not provide specific details on why.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Eric Campos-Ferris is asked to contact the CPD Area Three Special Victim’s Unit at 312-744-8266 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.