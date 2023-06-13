Missing 3-year-old boy found barefoot in remote swamp, Michigan police say

A missing toddler was found safe in a secluded swamp in Michigan, police said.

The ordeal began when a woman in Roscommon Township — a rural town about 200 miles northwest of Detroit — was unable to locate her 3-year-old son on June 12, according to a news release from local police.

After a complaint was made, deputies responded to the woman’s home, located in a “very remote area of the county, mostly wooded and swamp.”

A state police aviation unit and K9 units were then dispatched to help search, while nearby neighbors assisted as well.

A trooper and his K9 partner, Loki, began tracking the child and traveled over three miles before making a discovery.

The pair found the missing child barefoot in a swamp about half a mile from his home.

He had managed to make it past two marshes and was unharmed, police said.

The trooper carried him out of the woods, and the “tiny explorer” was reunited with his mother.

‘We are grateful for the positive ending to this scary situation, and for the keen nose on K9 Loki,” local officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

