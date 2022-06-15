Missing 3-year-old boy who prompted massive search found dead in Lowell, sources say

A missing three-year-old boy who prompted a massive search in Lowell was found dead near a Christmas tree farm on Wednesday afternoon, a family friend and law enforcement source said.

Search crews located Harry Kkonde’s body near a pond in the area of Rollie’s Farm on Varnum Avenue, more than 24 hours after he disappeared. The farm is just a short walk away from Freda Lane.

Kkonde had been reported missing by his babysitter around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after he vanished from a yard on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville section of the city, according to Lowell police. A neighbor last saw the boy at 9:15 a.m.

Hundreds of first responders swarmed the area and spent Tuesday and Wednesday looking for the boy on foot, in the air, on bicycles, ATVs, and even horses.

Police said search crews faced challenges because he went missing near a state forest with a large wooded area and wetlands.

Pools in the area were drained and backyards were searched overnight, Golner said. Police also stopped vehicles traveling through the neighborhood, checking backseats and trunks.

Officials repeatedly asked residents to keep an eye out for the boy and to check typical places where a toddler would hide.

Divers, helicopters, K9 teams, state troopers, police officers and firefighters from multiple communities, and federal officials assisted Lowell police with the search.

Officials have not made any mention of foul play in connection with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Emotional scene in Lowell where we are waiting for word on status of search for 3 yr old Harry Kkonde. Police now in a field at Rollie’s Farm. Yellow police tape up. Active scene. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/itAgSfFVpu — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 15, 2022

In Lowell in search for 3 yr old boy Harry Kkonde, sudden activity at Rollie’s Christmas Tree Farm. Crime scene tape up, police all converged in field. @boston25 Harry last seen 24 plus hours ago, at babysitters home a short distance away. pic.twitter.com/s2FalrCqhS — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

