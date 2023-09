The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway Wednesday for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Seffner on Monday. Authorities said Sophia Lovinggood was last seen at the Walmart at 11720 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd with her grandmother, Veronica Lovinggood. According to HCSO, Veronica last told Sophia's mother she was on her way to bring Sophia home. They haven't been seen or heard from since.

