Missing 30-year-old last seen at wings restaurant is discovered dead, Texas cops say

The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a day after he was reported missing, Texas cops say.

The Weslaco Police Department said Jesus Angel Romo was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen Monday evening at a Wings and Rings restaurant. Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Romo, who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat and shirt.

Officers learned Wednesday that Romo’s vehicle was found near an irrigation district canal about 5 miles away from the restaurant, according to a news release. Officers then began to search the area for the missing man.

Family members said his “phone, wallet, cards and ID” were all in the vehicle.

At about 6:15 p.m., a body believed to be Romo’s was discovered near the neighboring city of Donna. It’s unclear how he died.

Police said the case has been turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Weslaco is in south Texas near the state’s border with Mexico.

Human remains found in search for man who vanished after going on walk, Texas cops say

College student who went missing while camping is found dead in lake, Texas cops say

Remains of man last seen at gas station in 2005 are found by hunters, Texas cops say