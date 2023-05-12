Missing 30-year-old Ohio EMT found alive, police say

The Ohio emergency medical technician who vanished over the weekend and was believed to be in danger has been found alive, Cleveland police said Friday morning.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, was last seen Saturday evening at 6 p.m. when she went to get something from her car parked in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in Cleveland and wasn’t seen afterwards, police previously said. In a notice asking for information, police said Jordan was endangered.

Lachelle Jordan. (Cleveland police via Facebook)

Jordan was located on the 16600 block of Euclid Avenue, about three miles away from where she disappeared, police said in an update.

A clerk at a pantry store on Euclid Avenue told NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland that Jordan had entered their store Thursday evening and asked to use the phone.

Her condition was not clear, but she was “conveyed to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment,” said authorities.

Jordan is a Cleveland EMT and a mother of two, WKYC has reported.

A $5,000 reward for information had been announced Wednesday by Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

No further details on what happened to her were disclosed.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com