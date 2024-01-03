Missing $300 from dead person’s wallet gets mortuary worker arrested, Oregon cops say

A 36-year-old mortuary worker is accused of stealing $300 from a dead person’s wallet in Oregon, officials said.

The person was found dead during a welfare check at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at their home in Lakeside, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A deputy called a mortuary and removed some items, including money, from the person’s home for safekeeping until their family could retrieve them, authorities said.

However, the deputy later realized $300 was missing from the person’s wallet when he was processing their belongings, authorities said.

Authorities began investigating and learned the mortuary worker took the money from the wallet, deputies said.

The man returned $200 of the money but told deputies he’d already given $100 to a friend, authorities said.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.

Lakeside is about 100 miles southwest of Eugene.

