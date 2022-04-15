Missing 31-year-old Washington woman safely recovered in North Idaho, FBI says

After six months, a 31-year-old vulnerable woman who went missing from Western Washington was “safely recovered” in North Idaho, the FBI said.

Marisol Cortes — who has multiple medical conditions, including autism and epilepsy — was located Thursday in Stites, a town of roughly 200 people in Idaho County, according to a news release from the FBI Seattle Division.

“The public’s assistance was instrumental in the outcome we had all hoped for,” said Donald Voiret, special agent in charge at the Seattle Field Office. “The tips generated from the public and the quick action by our investigators and law enforcement partners led to Ms. Cortes being safely returned to her family, who can provide the care she requires.”

The FBI received a tip that allowed law enforcement to bring Cortes home, according to the news release. The agency credited its missing person poster and media coverage from local outlets for finding Cortes.

Cortes was taken from Battle Ground, Washington, by her mother to an unknown location in November, the FBI previously said.