Missing 31-year-old woman dies after being found in New Hampshire woods, state officials say

A 31-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing over the weekend has died after she was found in a wooded area about a mile from her home, state officials said Monday.

The woman, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was last seen leaving her Richmond home on Thursday afternoon, and she was reported missing by her family on Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement Monday.

On Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to Richmond in response to a report of a missing woman.

At 10:45 a.m., the woman was found in the woods by a New Hampshire Fish and Game K9 Team approximately 1 mile from her home, the agency’s statement said. She was in critical condition and in need of serious medical attention.

A team of conservation officers and Richmond Fire Department personnel carried her in a litter a short distance to Route 119.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., the woman was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

She did not survive her cold weather injuries, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police, Chesterfield Police, and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch also assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW