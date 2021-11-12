Authorities searching for a 5-year-old Jackson Township girl who went missing with neighbor

JACKSON TWP. – Local, state and federal authorities are searching for a 5-year-old girl who left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and hasn't been seen since.

A statewide alert was issued early Friday for Ana Grace Burke of Jackson Township. She remained missing as of noon Friday, township Police Major Jim Monigold said.

Police issued a news release around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, followed by an endangered child advisory — not an Amber Alert — at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Where was the child and neighbor last seen?

Police said Jonathan Lee Stinnett and Ana Grace were last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at the Goodwill store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW across the street from the Jackson Township Police Department.

Stinnett and another individual took the child inside to use the restroom. Stinnett is the child's neighbor at the Quail Hollow Apartments, and had permission to be around the child at the time, police say.

Stinnett and Ana Grace left the store, leaving the third person behind.

The girl was reported missing to police at 7:33 p.m.

Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?

Monigold said an Amber Alert was requested but did not meet the criteria because there was no known threat to the child at the time.

Jackson Township Police Major Jim Monigold provides an update on missing 5-year-old child Ana Grace Burke who last seen at the Goodwill Thrift Shop in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive NW.

Police have spoken with both the child's mother and biological father.

The FBI, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation as well as the Missing Children's Network are assisting Jackson Township police with the investigation.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett, 36

Ana Grace Burke, 5, went missing Nov. 11, and was last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Avenue NW.

Stinnett and Ana Grace are described as:

Jonathan Stinnett is white, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a maroon short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Ana Grace is white, stands 3-foot-9 and weighs 55 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. She was last seen in a pink T-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

The press release said Stinnett and Ana Grace may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar SW (a station wagon) with Michigan license plates EHL7187.

Thursday afternoon, Ana Grace's family members were seen outside of Goodwill, holding a missing person flier with the child's photo.

The child's family declined to speak at the time.

Ava Grace Burke, 5, was last seen at the Goodwill located across the street from Jackson Township Police Department around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at 330-837-9346.

This story will be updated.

Editor's note: The Jackson Township Police Department has updated the age of the missing girl.

Includes reporting by staff writer Ben Duer.

Police are looking for Jonathan Lee Stinnett (left), 36, and Ana Grace Burke (right), 5, who were reported missing 7:33 p.m. Nov. 11, 2021 out of Jackson Township. This photo was taken Thursday, the same day the child went missing.

