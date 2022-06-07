Missing boy found safe in Montana after being outdoors on his own for two days

Corrections and clarifications: This story has been updated after authorities say they initially reported an incorrect age for the boy.

A missing 3-year-old boy has returned home safely in Montana after spending two days outdoors on his own, officials said.

On Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned neighbor about a missing child in the Bull Lake area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The child was identified as 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who has red hair and blue eyes who had been missing for two hours before the call. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told USA TODAY the sheriff's office originally reported an incorrect age for Webb.

Webb was last seen outside his home playing with the family dog and it was unknown what clothing he had on.

Ground search teams, ATV's, dog teams and several drones were deployed in an attempt to find Webb, according to the post.

By Saturday, poor weather conditions affected the search and an alert was sent out to all neighbors in the area where Webb was last seen. A missing persons report was also issued nationwide.

On Sunday, while officials say 53 personnel were actively searching for the child, they learned the boy had been found in "good spirits." He was "apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold," according to the sheriff's office.

He was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

