Missing 4-year-old girl discovered face down in above-ground pool, Texas cops say

A 4-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in her family’s pool, Texas authorities say.

Officers in San Antonio went to the home at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, after a family member said the 4-year-old had been missing for 30 minutes, according to a police report.

“The family was outside in the yard, the little girl just got away from them,” Sgt. Washington Moscoso told KENS.

The girl was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool in the backyard, police said. KSAT reported she was discovered face down.

Officers began life-saving measures, but the girl died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Charges have not been filed. It’s unclear how the child got in the pool.

“This is a tragic situation. Words can’t really describe what the family is going through,” Moscoso told MySA.com. “When I heard the news it was a gut punch in and of itself. No one likes to hear this kind of stuff. It’s just a tragedy all the way around.”