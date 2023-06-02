Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Florida canal near family rental

The body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found Friday behind her family's rental home in Florida, authorities said.

Evelyn K. Geer. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Evelyn K. Greer's remains were found along the water's edge of a canal behind her family's VRBO rental home in Port Charlotte, Florida, just hours after she was reported missing, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) located her about an hour ago while searching by boat," the sheriff's office said in an update sent around 8:30 a.m. "Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time."

The sheriff's office first sent an alert around 6 a.m. on June 2 for a missing endangered juvenile, which said Evelyn had been missing for several hours after she wandered off from her family's rental home in a diaper.

Claudette Smith, a public information officer at the Port Charlotte Sheriff's Office, told TODAY.com the family was local to the area and had been displaced from their original home.

Aviation units and a bloodhound were sent out to search for the 4-year-old girl in the town about 30 miles north of Fort Myers, according to the sheriff's office. It is unclear when an autopsy will be performed, Smith said.

VRBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com