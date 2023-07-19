Missing 4-year-old girl in Maynard found safe, police say

A 4-year-old girl who went missing in Maynard on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, officials said.

Officers and K9 teams scoured the area of Wood Lane for the young child, named Ruthie, and ultimately tracked her down, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Police shared a photo of Ruthie wearing a white striped shirt with shades of blue, purple, and green, as well as a pink skirt, and black shoes with colored stripes. The photo was shared widely on social media as crews worked to find her.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

