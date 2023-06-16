Missing 4-year-old likely found dead in Tennessee, cops say. Mom and boyfriend charged

The search for a missing 4-year-old girl in Memphis has ended after police announced a body has been found.

Authorities began the urgent search for Sequoia Samuels, who had a feeding tube inserted in her side, on the morning of June 15 in the Uptown neighborhood of Memphis, according to an endangered child alert.

Sequoia was seen on security footage walking out of her home at about 3 a.m., and her family members noticed she was missing at about 6 a.m. when they found the door open, WHBQ reported.

The Memphis Police Department enlisted the help of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to search the neighborhoods near where Sequoia was believed to have gone missing, Officer Teresa Carlson said in a June 15 news conference.

️Missing ENDANGERED Child️



Have you seen Saquoia Samuels?



She was last seen in the Uptown area in Memphis, TN.



If you stay in the area, we ask that you please check your cameras, yard, and cars.



If located, please call 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/oHewIR3fgb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2023

Police also called on neighbors to look in their yards, cars and on security cameras to see if Sequoia was potentially hiding somewhere in the area, Carlson said.

Sequoia’s great uncle told WHBQ she was born prematurely and required special medication and the feeding tube, adding additional urgency to the search.

“If y’all see her, if y’all know anything, if y’all heard anything please bring her home,” Sequoia’s great uncle, Samuel Bass, said, according to WATN.

After hours of “relentless” searching, at 11:50 p.m. June 15 officers discovered human remains on the same block where Sequoia lived, according to a tweet from police.

Officers “discovered a body believed to be the child’s remains. The remains were found in close proximity to the apartment where Sequoia resided with her family; however, a positive identity has not been confirmed at this time,” according to a June 16 news release.

Police also announced that Sequoia’s mother, Brittney Jackson, and her “alleged” boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, had been taken into custody, according to the release.

Jackson and Hobson were charged with false offense report, police said.

Jackson was also charged with aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse, according to the release.

“This has been an emotional time for our employees and our community as we worked relentlessly together to find her,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, said in the release. “We are beyond heartbroken this morning and are praying for strength for everyone involved as we investigate this tragic loss.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

5-year-old Summer Wells vanished 2 years ago. New photos released as search continues

11-year-old boy dead after shooting at Charlotte home. Police investigating homicide.

Mother of 2 found strangled, stabbed and burnt in bedroom, Detroit cops say

Teen with autism dies after he’s given medicine to ‘shut him up,’ SC coroner says