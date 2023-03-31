Missing 4-year-old rescued from woods after leaving home with his dog, NJ video shows

A frightened 4-year-old boy was found in the woods after leaving home with his black labrador retriever in New Jersey, police said.

The child was reported missing and disappeared for more than an hour the evening of March 30 in Buena Vista Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

During the search for the boy, his mother and State Trooper Ian Emmi heard him and followed his cries nearly a half mile away from his home, state police said in a news release shared to Facebook.

The moment troopers spot the child and race over to rescue him in the woods is seen in body-camera footage shared by state police.

The dog stayed with the child the entire time he was missing, the video shows.

The boy cries out about losing his shoes and is picked up by troopers, according to the video. His lab, with a wagging tail, jumps up when the boy is picked up in apparent excitement, the footage shows.

“We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health,” police said in a statement.

Buena Vista Township is located in southern New Jersey about 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

