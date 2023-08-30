Missing 4-year-old wanders from home, Minnesota cops say. Body found in pond

Despite efforts by first responders, a 4-year-old boy died after he wandered from his home in Minnesota and was found in a pond, police say.

The Fridley Police Department was called around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 to reports that the boy had left his home in Fridley, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after arriving, officers found the boy unresponsive in a nearby pond, the release says.

First responders arrived on scene and tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the release.

Children between the ages of 1 - 4 die from drowning more than any other cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

Fridley is located just outside of Minneapolis.

