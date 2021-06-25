Missing 4-year-old from Windham is found dead

Jun. 25—A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found dead.

The Windham Police Department was still investigating the case and released few details Thursday evening.

Police went to a home on Pope Road at 4:45 p.m. for a report of a missing child. Officials identified the boy as Sulaiman Muhiddin, sharing photos and a description of his clothing on social media. They also said he was nonverbal. In one picture, Sulaiman smiled up at the camera and gripped a bright blue backpack.

Local agencies including the Windham Fire Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Warden Service joined local police in the search. They used dogs, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane to look for the boy.

Police said he was found dead around 7:20 p.m. They did not release any more information, including where he was found or the cause of his death.

"The Windham Police Department wants to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Sulaiman family," Capt. Bill Andrew said in a news release.

Andrews also thanked the community for offers to help during the search.