Missing 41-year-old Green Bay man's vehicle was found in Kenosha, police say

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Police Department has found a vehicle belonging to a Green Bay man missing since Sept. 6.

Police said Friday they had found a silver Toyota Sienna belonging to 41-year-old Christopher Belanger of Green Bay. The Sienna was found in a repair shop in Kenosha, where it had broken down, according to Christopher's brother, Paul Belanger.

Christopher Belanger had originally been reported missing by police Sept. 27. Police said Belanger had been injured in a disturbance Sept. 6 and has not had contact with his family since then. He is considered missing and endangered.

Paul said Christopher has dealt with mental illness in the past. "He's gone elsewhere to get his head under control, but never without talking to people, especially his daughter," Paul said.

He also said it's "been really difficult" to find any information on Christopher's whereabouts. "We desperately love and miss him ... he's got a lot of people in his corner."

Previously, police had received tips that Christopher might have been spotted in Kenosha, Waukesha and Manitowoc.

Belanger is 5 feet and 11 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Belanger's whereabouts is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-252544. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), 432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

